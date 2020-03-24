Brands of Puerto Rico joins Dame un Bite for local deliveries

March 24, 2020 99

The lockdown and 24/7 curfew ordered by Gov. Wanda Vázquez through Mar. 30 has led to an increased dependence on food delivery services, so as part of its mission to promote the support of local products, BrandsOfPuertoRico.com has teamed up with Dame un Bite to accept orders.

“Collaborating with Brands Of Puerto Rico is a step we wanted to take long ago. It represents an extension to Dame Un Bite services but also to the ties we want to have with the community,” said Jose Alejandro Ortiz, President of local delivery company Dame un Bite.

The Brands of Puerto Rico store at Dame un Bite is already accepting orders. The catalog includes food products from participating brands, such as Rovira cookies, local honey from El Colmenar, hot sauce from Granja mi Santo, hot cereals from Happy Products, Hibiscus based drinks from Take a Sip, Café Mami, Popcorn flavors from Poskón, local sweets of Dulzura Borincana, tortillas chips from Doña Lola among others.

Deliveries are sourced from the Brands of Puerto Rico distribution center, and will be made on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

For Brands of Puerto Rico, this collaboration is one more step toward its goal of bringing local products to all Puerto Ricans, said Alan Taveras-Sepúlveda, co-founder and marketing manager of Brands of Puerto Rico.

“The success of Brands of Puerto Rico is based on collaborations, it’s something that we carry in our business culture,” he said.

“Our competitive advantage comes from the great variety of companies that are part of our family of brands and from the diversification of points of sale in which we participate. Dame un Bite allows us to quickly and efficiently reach the population of Puerto Rico who want their local snacks for this quarantine,” he said.