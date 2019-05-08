Brands Of represents Caribbean in ‘World E-commerce Conference’ in Yiwu, China

May 8, 2019 222

Emerging e-commerce company Brands Of was invited for the second time last month to attend the “World E-commerce Conference” event organized by the government of Yiwu, China.

The company held business meetings with organizations interested in importing Latin American products to the Chinese Asian market.

In addition, Néstor Taveras, president of Brands Of, offered a series of lectures in various cities on electronic commerce in Latin America and establish collaboration agreements among Chinese e-commerce companies to promote bilateral trade between Latin America and this country. Brands Of joined the group of e-commerce companies from the United States, Russia, Germany, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and China.

Brands Of is a platform that creates cultural experiences by providing consumers access to products and brands from countries within Latin America.

The company’s goal is to empower entrepreneurs and established brands with strategic advice, targeted e-commerce platforms, logistics services and other digital tools necessary for success of brands.

At present, Brands Of has the following markets and cross-border, e-commerce platforms: www.brandsofpuertorico.com , www.brandsofmexico.com and www.brandsofdominicanrepublic.com.

“As a platform for cross-border e-commerce, it is in our DNAto continue opening borders for our partners and brands,” said Taveras.

“China certainly is a global player in the world economy and the development of cross-border e-commerce. We’re ready to be the bridge between Latin American brands and the Chinese market,” he said.

Brands Of positions is looking to take a central role in the online market within the Caribbean region with its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center based in Puerto Rico, known as the E-Fulfillment Center.

“Our company’s first step has been to bring together more than 200 entrepreneurs in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, a list that grows every day,” Taveras said.

“We’re now entering a new phase with the E-Fulfillment Center platform. This distribution center will allow us to expand our delivery capacity while we provide other e-commerce companies a unique service in the Caribbean region,” he said.