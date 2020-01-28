Bravo Family Foundation announces 10 co’s picked for Rising Entrepreneurs Program

January 28, 2020 405

Bravo Family Foundation — a philanthropic entity founded by Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo – announced the 10 innovative companies that moved on to the next phase of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program.

BookSloth, CINCO Engineering, FiberWolf LLC, Insu Health Design Inc, Local Guest LLC, Pratian LLC, Raincoat, Skootel, Synchrolog, and Momentum Creative Lab were selected, out of 32 teams, to continue with the program that will last from February to May.

The chosen teams will receive a one-time seed grant of $30,000; access to committed mentors; individualized attention from experts; and access to Bravo’s Mayagüez-based office hub.

“We congratulate all the teams that participated in the presentations of their companies. We saw a lot of talent in the 32 teams that exposed innovative business ideas,” said Bravo, Founder of the Bravo Family Foundation.

“We’re very excited to start with the 10 selected teams that will receive a complete program, which provides them with the necessary resources to strengthen their ideas and to continue empowering their companies,” he said.

The Rising Entrepreneurs Program started with an open call through the Bravo Family Foundation to promote business creation within recent graduates and young professionals of Puerto Rican heritage, living in or willing to move to Puerto Rico.

The program prioritizes companies that are currently developing technological and innovative ventures and will focus on the fundamentals of how to run an effective business.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.