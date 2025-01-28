Bravo Family Foundation announces Rising Entrepreneurs 2025 cohort

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo and founder of the Bravo Family Foundation

Eleven startups were selected for the sixth edition of the acceleration program and will benefit from training and funding opportunities.

The Bravo Family Foundation’s Rising Entrepreneurs business accelerator program has announced the companies selected for its 2025 cohort, marking the program’s sixth edition.

Following a competitive process involving 18 finalists, Orlando Bravo, the foundation’s co-founder and chair, revealed the 11 emerging companies that will benefit from the program’s three core pillars: knowledge, access and capital.

The selected companies will participate in a curriculum based on successful business practices inspired by Thoma Bravo, receive individualized mentoring and gain access to financial contributions to aid their development.

The 2025 cohort includes the following companies: Applivio, Caribe Drones, Intelicargo, Lavanda Holistic Clinic, LeadWire, Learningbp, Let’sFuel, Mikokos, Skyin, Tiike, and Welli Clinic.

This group joins a growing community of 60 companies and more than 130 founders who have participated in the program’s previous five editions. Notably, more than 90% of these businesses remain operational, collectively raising more than $20 million in capital and creating numerous jobs, contributing to Puerto Rico’s economic growth.

“Every year, the participants we receive exceed our expectations. We are very impressed with the business models presented for this sixth edition due to their relevance to the needs and opportunities of the market, and their potential to grow inside and outside of Puerto Rico,” Bravo said.

He noted that many of the finalists are already generating sales and demonstrating success. “The program will help them acquire the skills and broaden their perspectives to continue growing and scaling their companies,” he added.

The program spans seven months, starting with an initial training phase at the foundation’s headquarters in Mayagüez. The second phase focuses on applying learned concepts to grow and scale their businesses with the support of program staff and volunteer mentors from Thoma Bravo, led by Jaime R. Morales.

“Each year we renew our commitment to fostering the world-class talent of our entrepreneurs to reach their full potential,” said Blanca Santos, CEO of the Bravo Family Foundation.

“True to our mission and vision, the foundation advances principles of social justice that seek to provide opportunities and the maximum development of emerging entrepreneurs, youth and community leaders,” Santos added.