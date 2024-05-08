Type to search

Bravo Family Foundation closes successful Oestech Hackfest 2024

May 8, 2024
Twenty-five university students were divided into nine business teams for the Oestech Hackfest’s inaugural edition on March 5.

The initiative promoted entrepreneurship among students and tech enthusiasts in Puerto Rico’s western region.

Bravo Family Foundation (BFF), in collaboration with the Evolving Space organization, has announced the successful conclusion of Oestech Hackfest 2024, an initiative launched by the foundation to encourage creativity and entrepreneurship among university students and technology enthusiasts in western Puerto Rico.

In this first edition, which started March 5, 25 university students were divided into nine business teams. After evaluations by a panel of experts and industry executives — including Blanca Santos, executive director of the foundation; Nelson Perea, executive director of the Puerto Rico Techno-Economic Corridor (PRTEC); Jenipher González of the EYES program at the foundation; and Ricardo Burgos of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust — three teams were declared winners: Per3D Print, Wonderwise, and Signy.

Per3DPrint, which took first place, presented an innovative approach to additive manufacturing by converting waste from the coffee industry into sustainable 3D printing filaments. Second place went to Wonderwise, which was recognized for its interactive educational platform that facilitates the exploration of academic careers in an engaging and accessible manner. The third place was awarded to Signy, whose digital solution promotes the learning of American Sign Language, fostering inclusion and connectivity through technology.

“Our foundation will continue to organize the Oestech Hackfest to foster creativity and entrepreneurship among university students and technology enthusiasts,” said Orlando Bravo, founder and director of Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm specializing in software and technology investments, and co-founder of the Bravo Family Foundation.

“This initiative not only promotes the development of innovative solutions for contemporary challenges, but also provides personal and professional growth for the participants, promoting a technological, prosperous and dynamic ecosystem for the western region of Puerto Rico,” added Bravo, who Forbes calls the first Puerto Rican-born billionaire, given that the publication pegs his net worth at $8.7 billion.

The winning teams received awards of $2,000, $1,000 and $500 for first, second and third places, respectively. Additionally, they will receive mentoring from Evolving Space, resources from the Rising Entrepreneurs program and access to the collaborative workspace at the Bravo Family Foundation facilities in Mayagüez.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
