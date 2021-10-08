Type to search

In-Brief

Bravo Family Foundation launches 3rd edition of Rising Entrepreneurs Program

Contributor October 8, 2021
A group of winners from the accelerator's second edition.

The Bravo Family Foundation (BFF) is accepting applications for the third edition of its Rising Entrepreneurs Program (REP), an entrepreneurship acceleration initiative aimed to scale local tech and innovation startups with capital, mentoring, and world-class curricula.

The call for applications is open until Oct. 31.

The REP program provides critical, fundamental knowledge and extensive mentorship that shows startup founders how to run their businesses more effectively and successfully and grow them locally and internationally.

“We continue to expand our support and knowledge transfer to the growth and scalability of local entrepreneurs, strengthening Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Orlando Bravo, Chairman of BFF and Founder and Managing Partner of Thoma Bravo.

In its third edition, the REP program will double the number of finalists to 20 companies.

In December, the program will choose a minimum of 40 applicants who will make pitch presentations in January, of which 20 team finalists will be selected to participate in REP’s 10-week curriculum at the foundation’s office hub in Mayagüez and receive a $30K seed grant.

In September 2022, after the participants make their final presentation, BFF will announce the three winning teams, each of which will receive an additional grant.

Startups interested in participating in the program must submit a REP application by Oct. 31. Applicants may check the foundation’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates. BFF will notify the finalists on Dec 15.

REP completed its second edition last month announcing its winners, including Beauty 911, an online marketplace where users can search for beauty service providers in their area and book appointments to receive these services at home, the office or an event; Sirena Patterns, an online platform that helps users build a fashion business regardless of their location or fashion education; and FindIt, an online platform that allows users to post and search for real estate listings in Puerto Rico.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Bravo Family Foundation announces Rising Entrepreneurs Program winners
Contributor September 24, 2021
Bravo Family Foundation provides free internet access to public school students
Contributor March 25, 2021
Rising Entrepreneurs Program Nov. 15 application deadline nears
Contributor November 10, 2020
Rising Entrepreneurs program to offer orientation on application process
Contributor October 6, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Bravo Family Foundation announces Rising Entrepreneurs Program winners
Bravo Family Foundation provides free internet access to public school students
Rising Entrepreneurs Program Nov. 15 application deadline nears
Rising Entrepreneurs program to offer orientation on application process
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.