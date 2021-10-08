Bravo Family Foundation launches 3rd edition of Rising Entrepreneurs Program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A group of winners from the accelerator's second edition.

The Bravo Family Foundation (BFF) is accepting applications for the third edition of its Rising Entrepreneurs Program (REP), an entrepreneurship acceleration initiative aimed to scale local tech and innovation startups with capital, mentoring, and world-class curricula.

The call for applications is open until Oct. 31.

The REP program provides critical, fundamental knowledge and extensive mentorship that shows startup founders how to run their businesses more effectively and successfully and grow them locally and internationally.

“We continue to expand our support and knowledge transfer to the growth and scalability of local entrepreneurs, strengthening Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Orlando Bravo, Chairman of BFF and Founder and Managing Partner of Thoma Bravo.

In its third edition, the REP program will double the number of finalists to 20 companies.

In December, the program will choose a minimum of 40 applicants who will make pitch presentations in January, of which 20 team finalists will be selected to participate in REP’s 10-week curriculum at the foundation’s office hub in Mayagüez and receive a $30K seed grant.

In September 2022, after the participants make their final presentation, BFF will announce the three winning teams, each of which will receive an additional grant.

Startups interested in participating in the program must submit a REP application by Oct. 31. Applicants may check the foundation’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates. BFF will notify the finalists on Dec 15.

REP completed its second edition last month announcing its winners, including Beauty 911, an online marketplace where users can search for beauty service providers in their area and book appointments to receive these services at home, the office or an event; Sirena Patterns, an online platform that helps users build a fashion business regardless of their location or fashion education; and FindIt, an online platform that allows users to post and search for real estate listings in Puerto Rico.