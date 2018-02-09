Fluor brings power to 232K customers in P.R. since October

Fluor Corporation confirmed Thursday its crews supporting the mission in Puerto Rico of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have helped to restore power to more than 232,000 customers throughout the island since arriving in October.

The cooperation and support of the communities where Fluor’s crews are working has been crucial to this effort. In appreciation, Fluor is hosting community events in municipalities in which it is working, the company said.

“Our crews continue to show tremendous progress in the field,” said Matt Hunt, Fluor’s executive program director, Puerto Rico Power Restoration Project. “Their success in restoring power is driven by their hard work combined with the support of the USACE, PREPA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.”

“This mission is very close to our hearts, and we thank the Puerto Rican people for their patience and kind gestures as we work in neighborhoods,” he said. “We want communities to know that we are committed to restoring power and we will keep working hard until our job is complete.”

To show appreciation for the communities in which they are living and working, Fluor employees and subcontracted crews have held two events — in the municipalities of Morovis and Hatillo — serving food, and providing milk, juice and water to more than 800 residents.

“We understand the urgency of the situation and how difficult the last few months have been for so many families,” said Danny Oppenheimer, operations manager of Fluor’s Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing business line in Puerto Rico. “Fluor is fully committed to restoring power for the people of Puerto Rico.”