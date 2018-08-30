Broadband provider Neptuno deploys next-generation wireless tech 

August 30, 2018 107

Neptuno, the largest wireless broadband service provider in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has deployed multipoint solutions in its network to deliver high-speed broadband to enterprises and residential users.

The company has adopted the RADWIN’s JET technology to boost bandwidth availability to meet customer needs, Neptuno Owner Pedro Andrés said.

Our WiMAX network didn’t meet customers’ bandwidth demands and we searched for alternate solutions. We tested RADWIN’s JET PtMP base stations in a very noisy environment where there was rampant interference from dozens of ISPs all working in the same area,” he said. “We were blown away by the results. Capacity and performance skyrocketed with JET.”

Additionally, because the JET equipment is compact and lightweight, it allows Neptuno to install it on towers where space is limited, and the easy installation and configuration process facilitates fast implementation and rollout.

“With JET, we’re getting more bandwidth with less equipment and paying less for tower space,” he said, noting Neptuno has completed the first phase of the JET rollout.

“JET is extremely robust and reliable and overcomes major challenges to connectivity. Puerto Rico’s topography has high density vegetation and mountains that create a lot of non-line-of-sight issues, especially in rural areas, while in the urban metro areas there is high interference,” he said.

Extensive rain periods and high humidity can adversely impact the equipment, but despite these challenges RADWIN’s JET solutions “operates without a hitch,” Andrés said. “Even after Hurricanes Irma and María, which hit the island last year, RADWIN’s systems continued working with zero interruption.”