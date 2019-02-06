Buena Vibra Group, Capital DBG collaborate on initiatives in P.R./DR

February 6, 2019 190

Creative companies Buena Vibra Group and Capital DBG announced the signing of a collaboration agreement that seeks to expand the resources and tools that each agency has for strengthen the conversation between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Both agencies, denominated as non-traditional, have an innovation focus that is based on cultural and social entrepreneurship.

With this alliance, the companies will seek to highlight the similarities between both territories and their relationship with the Caribbean, while integrating to their respective operations a model of creation that bets on the development of content and design of experiences, based on communication strategies for their brands and customers.

Likewise, representatives from both agencies announced that this alliance is the first phase in a global enterprise built on the Caribbean identity, entertainment and the vocation towards social causes.

Buena Vibra Group, founded in Puerto Rico in 2007 by partners Emil Medina and Max Pérez, has stood out as a community of experiences that goes beyond generating traditional advertising.

Since its creation, the agency has believed in social empowerment, especially among the youngest audiences, and in proposing solutions that integrate dynamic experiences and narrated content in different ways, provoking conversations that set the tone in various lines of culture.

On the other hand, Capital DBG, based in Santo Domingo, is the largest independent agency in the Dominican Republic. The agency’s philosophy proposes the union of artistic work with the entrepreneurial vision as a mechanism to cultivate creativity and analysis, creating positive changes for the community, the city and the environment.

“We found great synergy since we had our first conversations and immediately realized that it was a natural step for both agencies to look at the possibility of joining talents and resources, given the similarity of approaches and vision,” said Medina, of Buena Vibra Group.

“Certainly, in the case of Buena Vibra Group, looking at the Dominican Republic was almost inevitable because of the family roots that bind me, and even more so when we find in DBG Capital a group with similar thrust and approaches in terms of the importance we give to the culture in the process of generating business ideas,” he said.

The exchange of resources and knowledge between both agencies will include the transfer of personnel between countries to promote the breadth of thinking and the training of new talent. In addition, the union of capacities will allow both agencies to use the business terrain of their counterparts to generate new intelligences and understandings, as well as the opportunity to promote new businesses in both markets, executives said.

“The traditional models of advertising agencies have become obsolete in the face of the cultural and technological changes we experience today,” said Mario Dávalos, CEO of Capital DBG.

“This has given way to a new generation of communication companies with a social vocation, which link culture, entertainment and the Caribbean identity to produce favorable business results for their clients. We are facing a reality that no longer sees ‘consumers,’ but people,” he said.

“With this thought, we have anchored the alliance we announce today and that we know will yield very positive results, both commercial and growth in business intelligence, breaking the geographical barriers that sometimes limit us,” said Dávalos.

After the announcement, both agencies are ready to execute a first meeting in Puerto Rico in which resources and employees of the companies will participate, to begin the alignment of visions and opportunities, as well as the identification of potential growth and business opportunities, executives said.