Buildings light up for Red Cross ahead of Giving Day on March 26

San Juan City Hall is among the government buildings illuminated in red for Red Cross Month.

Puerto Rico landmarks used to honor volunteers as Red Cross Month begins, recognizing emergency response efforts.

Eighteen businesses, municipalities and monuments in Puerto Rico lit up in red this week to honor the American Red Cross volunteers who respond to emergencies. The initiative marks the start of Red Cross Month, which is celebrated every March.

Among the corporate institutions illuminated were the Plaza Las Américas Tower, the Puerto Rico Convention Center, the Puerto Rico Coliseum, Plaza Del Caribe Lion, the LUMA Line Worker Monument, American International Plaza, Me Salve Stores’ headquarters, and MCS Plaza.

Several government buildings and landmarks also joined the effort, including the La Fortaleza governor’s mansion, the Capitol, the Arch of Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico, the Museum of Casa del Rey, and the Juan Boria Arts Center in Dorado. The Children’s Museum in Carolina, and the mayor’s offices in San Juan, Caguas, Utuado and Ponce also participated in the illumination.

“We appreciate the solidarity of these organizations from the public and private sector that, through the lighting of their facilities, validate the great work our volunteers perform every day on the island,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter.

During the campaign launch, the organization reported that in the past two fiscal years, the Puerto Rico Chapter has provided 663 health and mental health services to disaster-affected individuals, including 349 health services and 314 mental health services from July 1, 2023, to Feb. 20, 2025.

Secretary of State Verónica Ferraiuoli-Hornedo recently issued a proclamation honoring Red Cross volunteers, continuing a tradition that began in March 1943, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared the first Red Cross Month. Every U.S. president has followed the tradition since.

The Red Cross also launched a public service campaign encouraging financial donations through ATH Móvil (/CruzRojaPR) and its annual Giving Day event on March 26.

In Puerto Rico, the organization has responded to a rise in disasters, including floods and residential fires. In January alone, the Puerto Rico Chapter responded to 42 disasters. Nationally, the American Red Cross has faced a growing number of severe weather events, responding to nearly twice as many major disasters as it did a decade ago.

“All the services we provide are possible thanks to the selflessness and donated time of volunteers and the generosity of donors,” Feliciano added.

Red Cross disaster relief is provided at no cost and is made possible through donations from the public.