BurgerFi to open 6 restaurants in P.R., create 200 jobs over next 5 years

June 26, 2019 649

Florida-based gourmet burger chain BurgerFi announced it will open six new stores across the island and create more than 200 jobs over the next five years.

The six Puerto Rico locations will be owned and operated by franchisee Phillip Faigenblat, an entrepreneur who owns 14 Denny’s franchises in on the island.

Faigenblat recognized the need for a fast-casual restaurant chain on the island and was drawn to BurgerFi because of its reputation for fresh, healthy, high-quality food, the chain’s owners said.

“There’s surging interest in healthy dining in Puerto Rico, as people become more conscious of what they are eating,” said Faigenblat.

“Puerto Ricans are also digitally savvy and looking for alternatives to both fast food and sit-down family dining. BurgerFi’s quick-service combined with quality food that can be ordered online fits perfectly with these needs and is bound to be a hit in Puerto Rico,” he said.

The first Puerto Rico location is slated to open in the San Juan metro area by the end of 2019, while the other five stores are expected to open over the course of the next five years. According to BurgerFi’s website, The estimated initial investment ranges from $670,400 to $973,250 per store.

All six Puerto Rico stores will offer BurgerFi’s cooked-to-order menu items, including burgers made from the top 1% of certified Angus beef, vegetarian and chicken burgers, Wagyu hot dogs, hand-cut fries, onion rings, creamy shakes and custards, and craft beers.

The interiors of each of the six new restaurants will average at 3,000 square feet and will feature various eco-friendly elements such as wood-paneled walls made from Number 2 southern pine lumber (the world’s most renewable timber), 10-foot fans that consume 88% less energy, and 100% energy-efficient LED lighting.

The outdoor seating areas, which are idea for Puerto Rico’s warm, sunny climate, will feature picnic and four-top tables each made from more than 700,000 upcycled milk jugs and industrial-style red and gray chairs, each made from 111 upcycled Coca Cola bottles.