Burlington opening store at Plaza Las Américas in the Fall

June 18, 2019 47

Empresas Fonalledas announced that Burlington Stores will open a new store this fall, at the former ToysRUs location at the entrance of the Plaza Las Américas mall.

The 60,000 square-foot store will be Burlington’s 12th location in Puerto Rico. Burlington’s updated store design will allow for a “fresh, simple and attractive shopping experience for customers, making it easy to navigate the great assortment of brand name merchandise,” executives said.

“Burlington is thrilled to open a new store in Puerto Rico at Plaza Las Américas. This makes our twelfth location on the Island and we are excited to continue our commitment of providing residents with a valued shopping experience for the entire family,” said Burlington Stores CEO Tom Kingsbury.

“Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” he said.

Burlington carries more than 5,000 brands at up to 60% off other retailer’s prices every day, executives said.

“This opening is an excellent complement for the area since it will create synergy with the operation of the shopping center, which is right in front of Burlington, and with the other commercial destinations in the peripheral area such as Pueblo, Room’s to Go, Kmart and Office Max,” said Rafael Ruiz-Comas, corporate leasing director of Empresas Fonalledas.

“It was a great challenge to identify the appropriate tenant for such a big space in less than a year but we are pleased we reached an agreement with Burlington pretty quickly and now we’ll be able to expand the offer of quality, price and accessibility that the consumers request over and over again,” he said.

Burlington will be hiring staff for the new store, and interested candidates can learn more HERE.