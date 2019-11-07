Burlington opens 12th location in P.R. at Plaza Las Américas

November 7, 2019 147

Off-price retailer Burlington Stores announced the upcoming opening of its 12th store in Puerto Rico at Plaza Las Américas, on Nov. 15.

The new 60,264 square-foot Burlington store will offer brand-name merchandise for the family and home, at low prices. This new store has hired approximately 200 associates, elevating its total employee roster to 1,000 throughout its local chain, which comprises stores in Ponce (2), Caguas (2), Bayamón (2), Manatí, Humacao, Cayey, Canóvanas and Río Piedras.

“We’re thrilled to open a new Burlington in San Juan. This new location brings jobs to the community and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores.

“Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” he said.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new location, the new store adopted nearby public elementary school Dr. Hernández Y Gaetán, which received a $10,000 AdoptAClassroom.org grant so their teachers and students “have the supplies needed to succeed,” the retailer said.