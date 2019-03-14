Burlington reopens final store impacted by Hurricane María

March 14, 2019 159

National off-price retailer Burlington Stores is marking its10th anniversary on the in Puerto Rico as the reopening of all of its 11 stores on the island in the aftermath of Hurricane María. The Humacao store, which has been closed, will be back in business Mar. 15.

“As Puerto Rico continues to rebuild and recover, the retailer is proud to continue to support the local economy not only with reconstruction and providing jobs, but also with new ways to highlight the best that Puerto Rico hast to offer by shooting its national summer marketing campaign in Old San Juan at the end of the month,” company officials said.

As part of the retailer’s Humacao reopening it will be offering the first 100 customers a $10 gift card.

The 35,000 square foot store located at Oriental Plaza Shopping Center employs 74 associates and provides shoppers with a selection of styles and savings for the family, home and baby.

Currently, Burlington has a roster of nearly 875 associates in its 11 stores in Puerto Rico, inclusive of two Baby Depot locations, located in Rí Piedras (65th Infantry Ave.), Canóvanas (Route 66 Outlets), Bayamón (Santa Rosa Shopping Center – Burlington & Baby Depot), Ponce Centro (Burlington & Baby Depot), Manat´ˆ, Cayey, and Caguas (Plaza Centro & Las Catalinas Mall.)

The photo shoot for Burlington’s summer marketing campaign will capture imagery to be used throughout its seasonal marketing assets showcasing key sites from Old San Juan, as well as beaches, executives said.

It will be supported by a team of local experts including a production company, modeling agency, stylists and photographers.

“We’re excited to further demonstrate our 10-year commitment to Puerto Rico with total reconstruction after María and with continuing to provide a valued shopping experience on brand name merchandise for the entire family, home and baby,” said Walter Rivera, regional vice president, Burlington Stores.