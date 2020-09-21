Burlington Stores to open new location in Hatillo on Oct. 30

September 21, 2020 75

Off-price retailer Burlington Stores announced it will open a new store at Plaza Del Norte mall in Hatillo, on Oct. 30. It will be the retailer’s 13th location in Puerto Rico.

Store officials did not reveal the investment associated with the new location, or the square footage.

As part of the opening, Burlington Stores will implement social distancing practices in stores as they open, including: A “spacious” store layout; signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart; one-way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles; wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor; and proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas, providing sanitization materials throughout the store, making shopping cart wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place.

Burlington offers new arrivals daily at affordable prices. The retailer features a variety of ladies’ apparel, menswear, children’s clothing, family footwear, everything for baby, a variety of accessories, home décor items and gifts for every occasion.

The retailer is recruiting staff for the new stores. For more information visit www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.