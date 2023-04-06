Burlington Stores to open new locations in Puerto Rico

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burlington has been in Puerto Rico since November 2010.

National off-price retailer Burlington Stores Inc. announced it will open two new stores in Puerto Rico this spring, bringing the total number of locations in Puerto Rico to 17.

The new stores will open May 5th in the towns of Mayagüez (Western Plaza) and Ponce (Ponce Town Center), News is my Business confirmed.

“Burlington’s new locations will allow shoppers to find fantastic deals on the brands they love all throughout the store,” the retailer noted.

As part of the openings, Burlington confirmed it is recruiting employees, who can apply online for a variety of positions.

Burlington made its debut in Puerto Rico in November 2010.