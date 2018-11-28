Local businesses will get chance to pitch products, services to federal gov’t agencies

November 28, 2018 152

Local businesses will have the opportunity to offer their products and services to more than 40 buyers for the federal government and its principal contractors during the upcoming “Federal Business Opportunities Conference,” to be held Dec. 5.

The event will take place at the Sheraton Convention Center in Miramar, Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel A. Laboy announced.

“The federal government buys about $500 billion annually in products and services and of those, 23 percent must be from small businesses, so this event is a unique opportunity for our entrepreneurs to contact key people so that they can present their products or services to potential buyers,” said Laboy during a news conference at the agency

Unlike other events for buyers and suppliers, this one will bring together those who make purchasing decisions at different federal government agencies and Puerto Rico’s small business owners. Similarly training and guidance will be offered to small businesses representatives regarding the federal contracting process.

“There will be workshops with government contractors who will share how their experience has been and outline the most frequently asked questions in this type of negotiation,” he added.

The “Federal Business Opportunities Conference” seeks to put local businesses in the spotlight and give them all the tools they need to achieve procurement and support them in the process.

Federal Contracting Center Manager Pedro Acevedo said, “we know it is a new topic for many companies, but we’re convinced that it’s an excellent opportunity to grow these businesses and inject new capital into our economy.”

“We want to develop trade relations with the various federal government agencies. The benefit will be mutual, local businesses will have the opportunity to get hired and grow their operations and in turn federal agencies will count on the quality products and services offered by our local businesses,” he said.

On an annual basis, the federal government buys $507 billion and historically, local suppliers land only between .08 percent and .15 percent of that, said Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González

“An increase of at least 0.5 percent in federal procurement represents an injection of $2.5 billion in the Puerto Rican economy. This is another way that the federal government could stimulate the local economy,” she said.

The event will provide space for exhibitors who wish to present their products or services, organizers said.

“We want to bring together as many local suppliers [as possible,] because they could boost their business and take it to the next level all in one place,” said Laboy.

For more information on the event, visit www.federalbusinessconference.com.