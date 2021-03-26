Caguas-based firm chosen to distribute COVID-19 tests in Puerto Rico

AccessBio selected Puerto Rican firm RodiMedi & Associates as authorized distributors of its COVID-19 antigen and molecular tests.

US-based AccessBio has appointed RodiMedi & Associates as the authorized distributors of its COVID-19 antigen and molecular tests (PCR) in Puerto Rico, Orlando Rodríguez, owner of the Caguas-based company, announced.

“We’re authorized distributors, and this guarantees the legitimacy of the tests that are distributed on the island as required by the FDA’s emergency authorization,” said Rodríguez.

“With this agreement, the availability and access to laboratories increases so that they can have COVID-19 tests that comply with the FDA authorization. In addition, they can now purchase these products at more affordable prices, since they come directly from the manufacturer,” Rodríguez added.

The company confirmed that the majority of its clients prefer the CareStart tests, which are manufactured by AccessBio in the US mainland, “because they trust their quality,” he said.

“It’s important that laboratories confirm that their suppliers are authorized distributors for Puerto Rico and can comply with the requirements established in the US,” said Rodríguez, who founded RodiMedi & Associates in 1991.

