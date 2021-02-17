Caguas Compite 2021 business incubator opens enrollment period

Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres

Caguas Compite 2021, a free business incubation program with training and support, has opened its enrollment period for the next session that begins in March.

This project, headed by the municipality’s Economic Development division, consists of 20 daytime business training workshops via video call due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and includes individualized and group mentoring, guidance and support in the permitting process, identifying incentives and support services post-incubation, when the business starts operating, among other services.

Caguas Compite allows the participant to learn the basic knowledge and skills necessary to establish a business in that town, Mayor William Miranda-Torres said.

The spaces are for Caguas residents, and capacity is limited. For additional information or to fill out the registration application, those interested must contact the PromoCaguas Office before Feb. 24, 2021 at 787 653-8833, extensions 2922 and 2903.

Potential participants may can also reach out by e-mail to Ivette Ramírez or Heisa López.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.