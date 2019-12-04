Caguas Mini Maker Faire 2020 calls on entrepreneurs to show their talents

December 4, 2019 116

Creativity and technological production fair, Caguas Mini Maker Faire 2020, is opening a call to all entrepreneurs to showcase their talents during the fourth edition of the event slated for Feb. 29, 2020 at the Centro Criollo de Ciencia y Tecnología (C3Tec).

The “makers” event, which in prior editions has drawn more than 1,000 visitors, is open to entrepreneurs, students, schools, universities, startups as companies with different technological products to exhibit, host workshops and carry out artistic presentations, said Tasha Endara, director of C3Tec.

Maker Faire, part of an international movement, is a gathering of “fascinating and curious people who enjoy learning and who love to share what they can create.”

It is a fair for inventors, scientists, students, artists and engineers, among others, capable of making inventions to share their knowledge. Creative makers expose their talents and scientific, technological, artistic, electronic, gastronomic, videogames products. The goal is to have fun, learn, inform and connect people so that this community of learning and invention grows, organizers said.

Makers who are interested in participating and/or selling their products, as well as companies wanting to host and exhibit during the event may register online through Jan. 17, 2020.