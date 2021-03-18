Camuy River Caverns Park to reopen Mar. 24 after nearly 4-yr. shutdown

The public will be able to enjoy and learn details of how for millions of years the Camuy River, third largest underground river in the world, has been creating this unique system of caves and caverns.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Camuy River Caverns Park will reopen March 24, following a nearly four-year closure as a result of damages caused by Hurricane María in 2017.

The park received a $68,000 contribution from the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. that will allow it to operate Wednesday through Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with visits to the park strictly by appointment.

“The Tourism Co. is aware of the importance of the Camuy River Caverns Park as one of the best-known attractions in Puerto Rico, an invaluable resource for the development of tourism potential and its potential multiplier effect on economic activity in the entire Porta Atlántico region,” said Designated Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Tourism Co.’s contribution helped to buy materials and service items that were used by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources to carry out necessary tasks for the reopening.

The park also had the support of Foundation for Puerto Rico, which contributed funds for the improvements and rehabilitation of the electrical system, the sidewalks used to access the caverns, and the theater’s air conditioning and sound system.

“The caves, in addition to being an impressive beauty and natural resource, are a tourist resource that attracted more than 100,000 visitors annually. This is why in the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources’s National Parks Program, the Tourism Co. and the municipality of Camuy, we feel very pleased to be able to rediscover this natural charm and how much it will contribute to the economic development of the region,” said DNER Secretary Rafael Machargo-Maldonado.

To comply with the protocols established by the government’s COVID-10 Executive Order, and as part of the conservation measures of the nature reserve, visits will be limited to six groups of 20 people per day.

“The reopening of the Camuy River Caverns Park is an extraordinary event for the city as a tourist attraction, especially in times when internal tourism has sparked the interest of the island’s residents,” Camuy Mayor Gabriel Hernández said.

“In addition to increasing the number of tourists in Camuy, it encourages buying at local businesses such as restaurants and artisans, among other services. This is good news for my people,” he said.

People interested in visiting or getting more information can visit the Tourism Co.’s website or contact the facilities directly.

Author Details Author Details Kiara Visbal-González Author Details





My name is Kiara S. Visbal and I’m an 18-year-old college student. I’m currently a freshman at Sacred Heart University in Santurce, majoring in journalism. Writing is my number one passion, and I strongly believe that the world wouldn’t be the same without media coverage.