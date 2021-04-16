CAP Foundation raises $895K to build therapeutic park for pediatric cancer patients

From left: Cancer survivor Bryan Feliciano-Torres watches on as Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés shaves Journalist Alex Delgado’s head, flanked by Jorge Gelpí-Pagán.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Thousands of Puerto Ricans joined to support a massive head shave and hair donation at the virtual “Pásate la Máquina Challenge” event organized by the CAP Foundation. The nonprofit organization exceeded its goal by raising $895,000 to build a therapeutic park for pediatric cancer patients at the Río Piedras Medical Center Children’s Hospital.

The therapeutic park is part of the psychological support program for patients and their families.

The virtual activity was moderated by the campaign CAPtains, Jorge Gelpí-Pagán and Mónika Candelaria, anchors of WAPA TV’s “Noticentro al Amanecer,” with the executive director of CAP Foundation, Nydia Fernández and Denise Espinosa, chair of the nonprofit’s Board.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=690310&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=690310&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Thousands of Puerto Ricans, artists, athletes, and medical personnel joined in solidarity with pediatric cancer patients. Participants who shaved their heads challenged supporters to make donations to help them achieve their monetary goal.

“We’re extremely grateful and moved by the support received from Puerto Rico…during the entire initiative. We’ll achieve our dream of building an outdoor space for our children in which they can integrate the management of emotions with their treatments,” said Fernández.

“At the CAP Foundation, we will continue to focus our efforts on the physical and emotional well-being of our children,” she said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.