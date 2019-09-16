Cape Air to relaunch San Juan to Nevis service in November

September 16, 2019 185

Cape Air will be reinstating daily year-round service between San Juan and Nevis, in the West Indies beginning Nov. 22, 2019, the air carrier announced.

Two daily flights will operate between San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and Vance W. Amory International Airport in Nevis.

“Cape Air has been invested in the Caribbean region for three decades,” said Linda Markham, president of Cape Air.

“A significant portion of our business is focused on connecting communities to hub cities and providing convenient access to flights on our partner carriers, including JetBlue and United. We are grateful to be able to play a part in driving Nevis’ tourism economy,” she added.

“We’re delighted to welcome Cape Air back to Nevis and intend to partner with them to ensure that their service to Nevis is as excellent as it has always been,” said Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs for St Kitts and Nevis.

Cape Air has been offering frequent daily flights throughout the Caribbean since 1998. With a Caribbean hub in San Juan, Cape Air operates more than 80 daily flights to St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola, Vieques, Mayagüez, Culebra, Virgin Gorda and now Nevis.

Cape Air’s interline agreements with major airlines and its partnerships with JetBlue and United Airlines will allow for widespread distribution, increasing access to Nevis as a tourism destination.