Caribbean Bridal Expo & Marketplace returns to Convention Center

Looking to provide a showcase for the variety of products and services that Puerto Rico offers to celebrate weddings on the island, Infoboda will present the Caribbean Bridal Expo & Marketplace event on March 12 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event seeks to connect an audience of couples and wedding coordinators with industry providers such as fashion houses for men and women, hotels, venues, jewelry stores, photographers and videographers, beauty products, excursions and experiences, transportation and more.

The event begins with an educational workshop, “Wedding Planning 101,” exposing the wedding trends for 2023 and tips to plan the event efficiently.

Wedding coordination experts Deisa Rivera, Yaska Crespo and Rosalina Torres, led by panel moderator Liliana Albizu from Handcrafted Weddings, will offer advice so that couples can have the event they envision when planning their wedding.

In prior editions, about 1,000 local and international couples, and hundreds of wedding planners have flocked to the event to network with more than 120 exhibitors.

This year, Caribbean Bridal Expo will also have a counseling space for couples in which they will have the opportunity to receive free advice from professional wedding coordinators.

A bridal fashion show and giveaways will wrap up the event, organizers said.