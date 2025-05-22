Type to search

Caribbean Cinemas reopens Plaza Guaynabo with $4M VIP upgrade

NIMB Staff May 22, 2025
The Cine Kids auditorium at Plaza Guaynabo VIP Cinemas is designed for families with young children and includes an interactive play area.
The renovated complex includes luxury seating, a new restaurant and expanded entertainment areas for families and private events.

Caribbean Cinemas has announced the reopening of its Plaza Guaynabo location as a redesigned VIP theater and entertainment complex following a $4 million renovation.

The updated facility, now named Plaza Guaynabo VIP Cinemas, is scheduled to open May 23. It includes 10 auditoriums, a new restaurant called Victor’s Kitchen & Bar and multiple venue upgrades to broaden the theater’s services.

Originally opened in 2003, the theater now has a total seating capacity of 1,200 and includes both standard and VIP leather seating formats. The auditoriums feature digital laser projection, digital technology and upgraded sound systems. Layout changes provide more space between rows to improve comfort and visibility.

“More than a movie theater, we are creating an immersive family entertainment complex,” said Robert Carrady, president of Caribbean Cinemas. “We know people are looking for places to socialize and enjoy, and that’s why we’re offering modern and welcoming areas for youth, adults and children.”

Seven of the 10 auditoriums are now fully VIP, allowing guests to watch films while ordering food and drinks from their reclining seats. Guests can also enjoy the lounge-style lobby and full-service bar.

Two auditoriums are designated as CXC (Caribbean Cinemas Extreme), featuring 4K digital laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound with more than 60 speakers, and club rocker chairs with trays for dining. These seats, while not reclining, are designed for comfort and space.

The tenth auditorium is Cine Kids, a space created for families with young children. It includes an interactive playground directly in front of the screen with a 20-foot slide, obstacle course and tunnels.

Victor’s Kitchen & Bar offers a menu of original recipes and catering for private events. Guests can order food and drinks from their seats or enjoy the full-service bar and lounge-style lobby.

The facility also includes two newly remodeled birthday rooms and a private event room for adult celebrations or corporate functions. A new Game Room with bumper cars and LED screens is designed to make the venue a full-service entertainment destination.

“With a concierge-style box office, a sports bar-themed lobby and digital enhancements, we are continuing to elevate our customers’ experience,” Carrady added.

Approximately 80 people will be employed at the facility.

Caribbean Cinemas officials said the investment reflects their focus on expanding entertainment options in Puerto Rico while updating their facilities to meet changing audience expectations.

