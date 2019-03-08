Caribbean Food Championships to be held in P.R. Mar. 16-17

March 8, 2019 130

Caribbean Food Champioships, a culinary competition featuring international cooks and chefs will take place for the first time in Puerto Rico on Mar. 16-17, organizers announced.

The two-day competition features nine categories and is the pass to the final World Food Championship in Texas, where the winner will have the opportunity to participate for more than $350,000 in prizes among more than 500 teams, event producers Alexis García and Michael Compton announced.

The event will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center and the competitions are open to the public.

“We’re very excited to be able to bring this event to Puerto Rico. Our island is distinguished by its food and very varied gastronomy,” said García. “This type of event opens the doors to other markets and positions us as leaders in global gastronomy.”

For his part, Michael Compton highlighted the importance of this event worldwide, saying Puerto Rico has a lot of talent and that participants will be competing with others worldwide, which gives them “extraordinary exposure.”

In this event, all cooks, chefs, students and people who simply cook or have an original recipe with which they want to compete can participate.

The event consists of nine categories: Bacon; BBQ; Steak; Chicken; Sandwich; Burger; Seafood; Chili; and Desserts.

Costs per category are $50 each, 5 for $200 or 9 for $300. There are only 20 spaces per category and participants must only be present during when the selected category is up, without needing to be present both days, organizers said.

Competition spectators can participate for free. However, the event will feature a Tasting Village, to sample restaurants and products, which entails a $10 entrance fee. A VIP area will also be set up, where chefs will be making their dishes, at $40 per person.

Participants can register at www.eventbrite.com and search Caribbean Food Champioships or call 787-548-7888.