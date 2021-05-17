Caribbean to host 1st version of virtual Women Economic Forum Aug. 24-27

The WEF Caribe was born as an initiative to highlight and continue promoting female leadership and entrepreneurship and its impact on the business and social fabric of the Caribbean.

The Caribbean will host the first virtual Women Economic Forum focused on the region with leaders from the business, political and social spheres to promote the seal for gender equality between academia, business and the state, organizers announced.

Leadership and female empowerment will be the central axis of this virtual meeting that will take place Aug. 24-27, 2021.

The Women Economic Forum “Caribbean Digital 2021-Transcends” is an initiative led by the organization Women in Business, in alliance with the Global President of All Ladies League (ALL), Harbeen Arora, and the Women Economic Forum (WEF), which seeks to promote alliances and synergies that add wills and experience from governments, the private sector and civil society, in the economic sphere to “build a more equitable, diverse and inclusive region,” organizers said.

“The progress and economic development of women is one of the purposes of the WEF. With the first version of the Caribbean, we seek to generate the spaces and networks of connection that allow the women of the region to expand their business opportunities and positively impact the business and social fabric of the region,” said Johanna Salgado, general director of the WEF Caribbean.

With the participation of more than 40 countries, the WEF Caribe integrates a board of directors made up of more than 10 recognized business leaders, academia and high-level consultants from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Similarly, this meeting, which promises to be the most important of the year for the region, has the support of multilateral organizations such as UN Women and USAID, recognized for promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women in the world.

Public and private sector organizations, as well as government entities, also support this initiative. Among them are the Americas Competitiveness Exchange program on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, The ACE Program, of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Competitiveness Network (RIAC), and MET Community.

During the four days of the meeting, the academic agenda will be developed around the role of Caribbean women in the economy, science and public policy, innovation and technology, sustainability, and health and well-being and will be attended by special guests such as: Yassin Al Suroor, vice president of the International Chambers of Commerce and member of the Executive Committee and G20; Nawal Al-Hosany, representative of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Tonni Ann Brodbe, deputy representative of the multinational office of UN Women – Caribbean, and Clinton White, director of the USAID Caribbean Mission.

“Through our agenda, we seek to promote women’s self-confidence in their talents so that they transcend as agents of change and important influencers in their communities,” said Lucía Gómez, co-director of the WEF Caribe for Latin America.

Likewise, the 2021 Caribbean Digital Women Economic Forum will offer more than 50 masterclasses and the attendance of more than 30 thousand participants from the Caribbean and the world is expected.

The WEF Caribe is part of the Women Economic Forum network created in 2015 by Harbeen Arora and which has more than 250,000 members, more than 200 partner countries, more than 60,000 commercial connections and more than 1,000 regional chapters.

