Caribbean Venture Collective launches to back startups across region

April 22, 2025
Applications for the Caribbean Venture Collective 2025 fellowship are open through June 16.
The fellowship also offers mentorship and funding access to Puerto Rican founders.

The newly launched Caribbean Venture Collective (CVC) aims to close longstanding gaps in access to venture capital for founders of Caribbean descent and innovators developing solutions for the Caribbean region.

Announced in March, the initiative offers a fellowship program and industry network for early-stage startups with venture-scale potential, including those based in Puerto Rico.

“For too long, Caribbean entrepreneurs with world-changing ideas have struggled to break through — not because they lacked vision, but because they lacked venture-backed support,” said Daniel Smith, co-founder of CVC and Techstars alum.

Smith, who was born in Trinidad, co-founded the initiative with Mita Carriman, a first-generation Caribbean-American and founder of Adventurely. The two met during their participation in Techstars Detroit and shared a vision to create a space for founders like themselves.

The Caribbean region, home to more than 40 million people and a diaspora of 8.5 million in the U.S., holds significant untapped potential for innovation. CVC targets two main groups: founders of Caribbean descent — whether based in the region or abroad — building scalable startups in any sector, and founders of any background developing solutions in one of CVC’s eight focus areas: travel/hospitality tech, logistics and supply chain, proptech, agritech, climate tech, fintech, healthtech and edtech.

The program’s core offering is a no-equity founder fellowship that selects 12 startups annually. Participants receive strategic mentorship, investor introductions and the opportunity to pitch at CVC Demo Day.

“Caribbean Venture Collective hopes to unite our global strength into tangible opportunities for founders,” said Carriman.

Applications for the 2025 fellowship are open through June 16.

NIMB Staff
