Caribe Hilton hotel lights up holidays with Caguas Children’s Choir

Caribe Hilton celebrated with the community, guests and employees the lighting of the holidays, enlivened by the Caguas Children’s Choir, composed of more than 20 children between the ages of 6 to 15.

The choir, directed by Ana E. Aviles-Pagán, performed their repertoire of Puerto Rican choral music.

The decoration was inspired by the pineapple, a symbol of hospitality, which were illuminated at the main entrance of the hotel next to a 25-foot tree.

Pablo Torres, general manager of the iconic San Juan hotel, expressed his support to those present for the “special day” that marked the first time in two years that the Caribe Hilton celebrates the holiday.

The hotel was closed for nearly that long after Hurricane María slammed into the island in September 2017, causing significant damages to the property.

