Caribe Hilton hotel to host culinary week Oct. 14-20

The grilled steak dish served at the Caribe Hilton Caribar.

Five restaurants at the resort will be the stars of this unique experience.

The iconic Caribe Hilton will celebrate its culinary diversity during the second edition of “Flavors, A Week of Culinary Discoveries,” taking place from Oct. 14-20.

Five of the resort’s restaurants — Caribar, Ocean Restaurant & Lounge, Lola’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, Rústica Ristorante and Morton’s The Steakhouse — will offer special dinners inspired by the hotel’s 75th anniversary.

Food enthusiasts can enjoy dishes like coconut risotto, pineapple glazed with rum, roasted chicken breast, beef wellington, cheese-stuffed mushrooms, pork confit in soy sauce with guava, and decadent desserts such as bread pudding, pears in red wine and Italian lemon cake.

Four of the restaurants will present a three-course menu from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at special prices to attract local diners. Morton’s The Steakhouse will offer an exclusive dish in celebration of its 20th year at the Caribe Hilton.

“Without a doubt, this week-long event will whet the appetite of food lovers and will surpass its second edition by having more participation from its restaurants and selective creation of menus. Indoor parking will have a special rate of $3 for the first two hours,” hotel officials said.

“Without a doubt, this week-long event will whet the appetite of food lovers, surpassing its previous edition with more restaurant participation and thoughtfully curated menus. Indoor parking will be available at a special rate of $3 for the first two hours,” hotel officials said.