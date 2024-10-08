Type to search

In-Brief

Caribe Hilton hotel to host culinary week Oct. 14-20

NIMB Staff October 8, 2024
The grilled steak dish served at the Caribe Hilton Caribar.

Five restaurants at the resort will be the stars of this unique experience.

The iconic Caribe Hilton will celebrate its culinary diversity during the second edition of “Flavors, A Week of Culinary Discoveries,” taking place from Oct. 14-20. 

Five of the resort’s restaurants — Caribar, Ocean Restaurant & Lounge, Lola’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, Rústica Ristorante and Morton’s The Steakhouse — will offer special dinners inspired by the hotel’s 75th anniversary.

Food enthusiasts can enjoy dishes like coconut risotto, pineapple glazed with rum, roasted chicken breast, beef wellington, cheese-stuffed mushrooms, pork confit in soy sauce with guava, and decadent desserts such as bread pudding, pears in red wine and Italian lemon cake.

Four of the restaurants will present a three-course menu from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at special prices to attract local diners. Morton’s The Steakhouse will offer an exclusive dish in celebration of its 20th year at the Caribe Hilton.

“Without a doubt, this week-long event will whet the appetite of food lovers and will surpass its second edition by having more participation from its restaurants and selective creation of menus. Indoor parking will have a special rate of $3 for the first two hours,” hotel officials said.

“Without a doubt, this week-long event will whet the appetite of food lovers, surpassing its previous edition with more restaurant participation and thoughtfully curated menus. Indoor parking will be available at a special rate of $3 for the first two hours,” hotel officials said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

High-ranking execs earn accolades, promotions on- and off-island
NIMB Staff October 7, 2024
Caribe Hilton celebrates 70th anniversary of the piña colada
Contributor June 24, 2024
Caribe Hilton hotel listed for sale for undisclosed amount
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 8, 2024
Hilton to double portfolio in Puerto Rico with new brands by 2025
Contributor March 30, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Employers should know that the U.S. Department of Labor takes misclassifying employees as independent contractors very seriously. Attempts to avoid complying with the law will be met with litigation to ensure that workers receive the wages they’re owed.”

— Jeffrey S. Rogoff, regional solicitor, U.S. Labor Department 

Related Stories

High-ranking execs earn accolades, promotions on- and off-island
Caribe Hilton celebrates 70th anniversary of the piña colada
Caribe Hilton hotel listed for sale for undisclosed amount
Hilton to double portfolio in Puerto Rico with new brands by 2025
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.