Caribe Hilton reopens iconic property in San Juan after 20-month hiatus

May 16, 2019

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. announced that the Caribe Hilton in San Juan reopened today following a $150 million restoration.

The 652-room resort was impaired for 20 months after sustaining significant damage from Hurricane María in September 2017.

“We’re thrilled to re-introduce the iconic Caribe Hilton to guests and locals alike,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., CEO of Park Hotels & Resorts, which manages the hotel.

“We have worked tirelessly to restore, reimagine and enhance the hotel, and we are confident that the finished product is worthy of the hotel’s legendary history. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Resort and to the wonderful island of Puerto Rico,” he said.

The resort, which was the first Hilton property to open outside the continental United States in 1949, underwent extensive restoration, renovation and transformation that touched nearly all aspects of the property.

The scope of the work included a comprehensive renovation of all 652 guest rooms and public spaces as well as upgrades to all building systems and building envelopes to better fortify the exterior against future storms.

The Caribe Hilton’s fitness and spa building were also completely rebuilt and transformed, featuring oceanfront views from floor-to-ceiling glass windows, all-new fitness equipment and a state-of-the-art spa.

The resort’s “sense of arrival” has been greatly enhanced, with the landscaping meticulously restored to evoke the its 1940s heritage. The open-air lobby was redesigned to highlight the expansive ocean views, while the color scheme has been tailored to reflect the vibrancy of the island.

The Caribe Hilton’s 11 food and beverage outlets were renovated and transformed to better serve customer preferences, including the introduction of a swim-up bar. Its 65,000 square feet of meeting space was also renovated and modernized, including new audio-visual equipment as well as activated indoor/outdoor spaces and breakout areas.

The hotel’s soft opening will be punctuated by weekend festivities featuring local artists and performers, executives said.

“A grand opening celebration is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2019, highlighting 70 years of hospitality in Puerto Rico,” Park Hotels & Resorts officials said.