Carlos Arroyo joins BetMGM as first Puerto Rico Brand Ambassador

From left: Sigfrido De Jesús, manager of Casino del Mar, and Carlos Arroyo, BetMGM’s brand ambassador in Puerto Rico.

The former NBA player will engage with fans and promote responsible sports betting.

BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming operator, has named Puerto Rican basketball legend Carlos Arroyo as its first Brand Ambassador in Puerto Rico. The former NBA player and national team star will engage with fans across the island, including at the BetMGM Sportsbook at Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort.

“Carlos Arroyo is a highly recognized figure in the history of Puerto Rican sports, and his international success represents the island’s sporting excellence,” said Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer of BetMGM. “We’re proud to have a Puerto Rican legend like Carlos represent our brand.”

Arroyo, who played nine NBA seasons and led Puerto Rico to a historic victory over the United States in the 2004 Athens Olympics, expressed excitement about his new role.

“It’s an honor to join a legendary brand like BetMGM as its first ambassador in Puerto Rico,” he said. “Together, we will make history by bringing accessibility to this form of sports entertainment to the entire island while prioritizing responsible gaming.”

The BetMGM Sportsbook app is available for players 21 and older in Puerto Rico, allowing them to place bets on a variety of sports, including Puerto Rico’s National Superior Basketball League (BSN).

“Sports betting is a form of entertainment that adds an extra element of fun and participation to the gaming experience,” said Sigfrido De Jesús, manager of Casino del Mar. “Thanks to BetMGM, the process of registering and placing bets on the app is simple for players.”

BetMGM operates in 29 markets and emphasizes responsible gaming through GameSense, an industry-leading program integrated into its mobile and desktop platforms.