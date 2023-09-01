Type to search

Carolina Shopping Court hosts airport jobs fair today

NIMB Staff September 1, 2023
(Credit: Luis Muñoz Marín International Aiport)

A job fair will be held Sept. 1 at the Carolina Shopping Court from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill vacancies at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Positions available include passenger agents, freight forwarders, ramp agents and cashiers.

For passenger agents, advanced English proficiency is required. Applicants should be service-oriented and available to work from Monday to Sunday in rotating shifts. Ramp and freight agents do not require previous experience but must be available for Monday to Sunday rotating schedules. 

Cashier positions do not require prior experience; however, applicants should have an intermediate level of English proficiency and be available for Monday to Sunday rotating schedules.

Interested candidates must present the following original documents: a valid Puerto Rico driver’s license, birth certificate or passport, vaccination card, criminal record certificate, Social Security card and a resume.

“The available job positions represent the entry to a sector of our economy that is constantly growing and is increasingly necessary amid the undeniable tourist attraction that our island experiences,” said Glenda Burgos, general manager of the company organizing the job fair. “At Caribbean Temporary Services, we are committed to providing our clients with the most responsible and best-trained workforce for the open positions.”

