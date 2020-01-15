Carranza starts 2nd tenure as SBA’s 26th administrator

January 15, 2020 196

Jovita Carranza was sworn in today as the 26th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the only federal agency exclusively dedicated to assisting small business owners and entrepreneurs in starting, growing, and expanding their businesses and providing targeted recovery support in declared disasters.

This is Carranza’s second tenure at the SBA, having served in the George W. Bush Administration as deputy administrator from 2006-2009. President Trump nominated Carranza to lead the SBA while she was serving as the 44th treasurer of the United States. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate by a vote of 88-5.

“I want to thank the President for his confidence in me to be an advocate in the Cabinet for our country’s 30 million small businesses, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the U.S. Senate for confirming me in a bipartisan fashion,” said Carranza.

“I look forward to helping elevate female entrepreneurs and our military veterans, expanding access to SBA resources among entrepreneurs in disadvantaged communities, and continuing to prioritize disaster relief,” she said. “I would also like to thank Linda McMahon for her leadership at the SBA, and the dedicated professionals at the agency during this transition.”

Carranza’s experience includes a 30-year career with United Parcel Service, where she began as an hourly dock worker, rose to oversee operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, and ultimately retired as the highest-ranking Latina in the company’s history.

“The confirmation of Jovita Carranza to lead the SBA illustrates President Trump’s commitment to small business,” said SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger.

“She is the embodiment of the American Dream and knows first-hand that entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity. We’re excited to welcome her back to lead our agency in helping entrepreneurs start, grow and expand,” he said.

In testimony on Dec. 11, 2019, before the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Carranza discussed her hands-on experience in the private sector, public service and the life-changing potential of entrepreneurship, and pledged to preside over an Agency focused on creating more opportunities for women and historically underrepresented entrepreneurs while ensuring the SBA remains prepared to assist displaced homeowners and small businesses impacted by disaster.

Carranza earned her MBA from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, and received executive, governance, management and financial training at the INSEAD Business School in Paris, France; Michigan State University; and the University of Chicago.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.