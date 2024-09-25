Casa Sin Fronteras launches Emprende Academy

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Free entrepreneurship workshops will be offered for people aged 17 to 30.

In an effort to help Puerto Rico’s young people who are looking for alternatives to reinvent themselves, the nonprofit Casa Sin Fronteras is launching Emprende Academy, an initiative targeting people between the ages of 17-30 to offer training in business and emotional intelligence.

Over the course of eight sessions, attendees will gain knowledge and tools to develop a viable business while learning to “manage stress, frustrations and all the emotions that come with establishing a microenterprise through artistic creative therapies,” organizers said.

Participants will receive individual and group support from a team of experts, including business mentors and professional advisers.

The workshops, which are free of charge, will be held in person on Saturdays at the organization’s facilities in Arecibo. The sessions will run from Oct. 19 through Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Casa Sin Fronteras will hold orientation sessions on Sept. 26 and Oct. 17. Registration can be completed via this Google Doc, and for more information, interested individuals can call 787-451-1498.

Casa Sin Fronteras is dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents of Arecibo and other towns in Puerto Rico. The organization offers legal advice, counseling, psychology services, dance/movement therapy, and incubates microenterprises.