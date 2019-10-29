Casino Metro marks 10th anniversary with $1M software upgrade, full agenda

October 29, 2019 162

The Casino Metro, which at 23,000 square feet is Puerto Rico’s largest such venue, is marking its 10th anniversary on Nov. 17 at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel at the Miramar convention district.

Ismael Vega, the facility’s general manager, said to stay on top of the latest trends the casino recently invested $1 million in next-generation data tracking technology to be able to monitor player preferences.

Two weeks ago, the Casino Metro signed the contract with Bally Systems, which includes a $20,000 monthly service fee for the system that comprises 474 slots and 27 gaming tables.

“This system will help us track the accounting of all the tables and all the machines. We know what each machine does, and it gives us the opportunity to evaluate their performance to know the client’s preference,” Vega said. “We know if they are being liked by the clientele to be able to readjust quickly and buy new machines if necessary.”

The system also includes marketing and promotional modules that will enable Casino Metro to provide customized offers to customers based on their gaming histories, he said.

The Casino Metro recently underwent a $2 million expansion, through which it added 3,000 square feet to accommodate 41 slot machines, eight gaming tables, and a large-screen TV, as this media outlet reported.

“We knew the anniversary was upon us and that expansion is part of that milestone of being able to reach the 10-year mark in an industry that’s very difficult,” he said. The Casino Metro now has a total of 205 employees.

“The expansion was practically forced, because we had the good problem of running out of room during peak days and peak hours. If we didn’t expand then it was going to be a bad problem,” Vega added.

As Puerto Rico’s largest casino, the Casino Metro contributed $18 million to the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. in slot machine revenue in 2018, Vega confirmed.

The facility also generates economic activity for suppliers in different areas, such as food, beverage, security, and musical acts that are regulars on the Metro Stage Live, he said. The Casino Metro also buys between eight and 10 cars a year that it gives away to customers.

To mark the 10th anniversary, Casino Metro will be giving away an Audi, and will have the iconic El Gran Combo performing, he said.

Looking ahead, Vega said Casino Metro is preparing to jump into the sports betting business as soon as the government releases the regulations for the industry.

“We have the law, but we don’t have the details. We’re moving forward, trying to anticipate and prepare for certain things, but we’re a bit stalled waiting for the regulations,” he said. “But this will be an additional component for casinos. A different offer so that we can continue diversifying, which will be very good.”