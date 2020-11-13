Causa Local brings ‘disruptive access to capital’ to Global Entrepreneurship Week

November 13, 2020 132

Disruptive access to capital “is the name of the game,” and Causa Local will be hosting three events during the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Week, showcasing two platforms that do just that.

Through a series of Facebook Lives, the nonprofit will be offering information about Kiva, which provides loans of up to $15,000 at 0% interest to small and medium businesses of all industries, as well as WeFunder, a platform that serves as a kickstarter for investing.

“This has been a tough year for our local businesses, but we strongly believe that through these non-traditional access to capital tools, our entrepreneurs and small businesses owners can not only stay afloat but can grow and prosper,” said Ana María Cintrón, Causa Local’s executive director.

On Nov. 17, Causa Local will be hosting a conversation with: Jonny Price, director of fundraising for WeFunder; Todd Folk, founder of AppApp; and Katherine Lynch, senior manager of Kiva U.S. The discussion will be focused on why the platforms are an “excellent tool for local businesses and entrepreneurs who want to start and grow their businesses,” Cintrón said.

The next day, Causa Local will share the stage with Ron Artesano, the only Puerto Rican startup that has raised (and is still raising) investment capital on WeFunder. Based in Jayuya, Ron Artesano’s rum is made by hand by one of the most respected experts in this industry, Mr. Javier Herrera, and they will be sharing their WeFunder experience with the audience. For tickets, click here.

Finally, on Nov. 19, Causa Local will host a conversation with three Puerto Rican entrepreneurs that have raised their 0% interest loans through Kiva. The audience will be able to learn about the application process, the benefits and the entire Kiva experience through Laura Lugo Caro from LUCA, Karla López Rivera from Isleñas, and Alejandro García Padilla from El Atajo. For tickets, click here.

