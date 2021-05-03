Causa Local promotes small biz owners with new financial support program

Causa Local is known for facilitating access to non-traditional capital and promoting business growth strategies.

During the month of May, Causa Local will be promoting small business owners by launching Causa Local Scale-Up 2.0, a development program that seeks to continue supporting entrepreneurs to create more jobs, sell to other global markets, improve their business and sustainability model, and have access to local data, among other indicators that have been established to measure the nonprofit’s efforts and results.

Causa Local’s access to the capital ladder, through Kiva.org, grants loans up to $15,000 at 0% interest. While entrepreneurs are repaying their loan, they can now request individualized help, through the Scale-Up 2.0 programs.

“In these tough times and challenges faced by local small business owners we are happy to grow with them and continue to help our current pipeline of more than 250 small business owners and help them answer what’s next,” said Ana María Cintrón, founder of Causa Local.

“Every day, small businesses are working hard to create 21st-century jobs, drive innovation, and increase Puerto Rico’s global competitiveness. Therefore, it’s important that they count with the resources, knowledge, and data to take their business to the next level,” she said.

