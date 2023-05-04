CBP launches Global Entry Receiptless Facial Kiosks at San Juan airport

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the deployment of Global Entry Receiptless Facial Kiosks at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

These upgraded facial kiosks eliminate paper receipts and leverage mobile officer technology to provide a streamlined, expedited and increasingly contactless experience for Global Entry members traveling internationally while ensuring national security and facilitating legitimate trade and travel, the agency stated.

“We’re excited to be deploying Receiptless Facial Kiosks at the Luis Muñoz Marín International airport,” said Roberto Vaquero, director of the San Juan Office of Field Operations. “This innovative solution enhances our Global Entry program for both travelers and officers by reducing physical touchpoints, expediting member processing, and providing security benefits.”

Receiptless Facial Kiosks utilize facial comparison and mobile officer technology to streamline the traveler experience by confirming their identity and making an admissibility decision without producing a receipt, enabling increasingly contactless processing and a reduced environmental footprint through the elimination of paper receipts.

Interested travelers apply through the Trusted Traveler Programs website. The nonrefundable application fee for a five-year Global Entry membership is $100 and applications must be submitted online, the agency explained.

Once the applicant successfully passes a background check, a CBP Officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at one of the more than 100 Global Entry Enrollment Centers, including one at SJU.

Enrollment on Arrival (EoA) is a CBP program that allows Global Entry applicants who are conditionally approved to complete their interviews upon arrival into the United States. The EoA program eliminates the need for a Global Entry applicant to schedule an interview at an enrollment center to complete the application process.

While the goal of Global Entry is to speed travelers through the process, members may be selected for further examination when entering the United States. Any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and may result in the revocation of the traveler’s membership privileges, the CBP stated.