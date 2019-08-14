CBP launching Mobile Passport Control in P.R. on Aug. 27

August 14, 2019 96

The San Juan Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the upcoming implementation of Mobile Passport Control in three points of entry in Puerto Rico Puerto Rico.

U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors will now have the option of MPC processing. MPC expedites the entry to the United States from foreign by using a mobile application to submit users’ passport and travel information to CBP.

Travelers will be able to utilize the application upon their arrival to selected locations including Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, San Juan Pan-American Dock and San Juan Seaport Pier 4, starting Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, respectively.

“The world we live in is changing fast. CBP recognizes this and continues to transform the traveler’s experience by offering innovative ways to expedite entry into the United States, while maintaining the highest standards of security,” said Roberto Vaquero, assistant director of field operations for Border Security.

CBP officials said travelers frequently say Mobile Passport “could well be the best-kept secret in air travel.”

The application can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for free, and without pre approval. Travelers who successfully use the app will no longer have to complete a paper form or use an APC kiosk.

“As a result, travelers will experience shorter wait times, less congestion and faster processing,” the agency said.

Once users download the application, they will be prompted to create a profile via the app with their passport information. Upon landing in the United States, travelers will complete the “New Trip” section by selecting their arrival airport and airline, taking a self-photo, and answering a series of CBP inspection-related questions.

Once the traveler submits their transaction through the app, the traveler will receive an electronic receipt with an Encrypted Quick Response (QR) code. Travelers then bring their passport and mobile device with their digital bar-coded receipt to a CBP officer to finalize their inspection for entry into the United States.

“The CBP officer is then able to focus on identity verification, admissibility and questioning to determine purpose and intent of travel,” the agency said.

MPC is currently accepted in 30 locations and it has more than 7 million members.