CBP renovates Federal Inspection Station at LMM Airport

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the ongoing facilities renovations of the Federal Inspection Station (FIS) at Terminal C of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) in Carolina.

The renovations underway by the airport’s operator Aerostar should improve this inspection facility and make needed repairs, federal agency officials said.

“As the Summer travel season is about to end, we want to caution travelers that wait times may increase during peak periods for current international arrival,” said Roberto Vaquero, acting director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

“To expedite the process travelers should be familiar about what items they can bring to the US and of those CBP programs designed to improve their international arrival experience,” he said.

Since March 2021, San Juan Field Operations implemented Simplified Arrival, an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States. This process provides travelers with a touchless process that further secures and streamlines international arrivals.

Among the options that are available to arriving travelers are Mobile Passport Control (MPC) and the CBP’s Global Entry trusted traveler program.

Mobile Passport allows eligible travelers to submit their passport and customs declaration information through a free, secure app on their smartphone or other mobile device. The use of MPC streamlines the traveler’s entry process into the United States by reducing passport control inspection time and overall wait time, the agency stated.

Travelers who successfully use the MPC app will no longer have to complete a paper form or use an APC kiosk. As a result, travelers may experience shorter wait times, less congestion and efficient processing.

Global Entry is a program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members enter the United States through automatic kiosks at select airports. At airports, program members proceed to Global Entry kiosks, present their machine-readable passport or U.S. permanent resident card, place their fingerprints on the scanner for fingerprint verification and complete a customs declaration.

Travelers can access CBP’s Wait Times database where information is collected showing the number of passengers processed on flights arriving in each hour based on how long it took for those passengers to clear Passport Control. The LMM is included in the site.