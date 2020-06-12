CBP San Juan seizes 560 pairs of counterfeit Apple AirPods

June 12, 2020 276

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Juan Field Operations announced the seizure of 560 pairs of fake Apple AirPods imported into Puerto Rico from Hong Kong via air courier.

Had these goods been genuine, the estimated manufacturer suggested retail price would have been about $111,440, the agency said.

“This product is sought by consumers because of its convenience to operate a phone or computer,” said Leida Colón, assistant director of Field Operations for Trade. “Unfortunately, counterfeits like this don’t withstand the use that consumers expect.”

Most of the seizures of counterfeit products in the San Juan Field Office are jewelry, footwear, clothing, and prescription drugs. The main source countries for most of these items are Hong Kong and China, the CBP said.

Recently, the San Juan Field Office also seized jewelry and watches, and 844 counterfeit alloy wheels.

“The sale of counterfeit goods robs legitimate businesses of revenue, takes jobs from American workers, and poses health and safety threats to U.S. consumers,” the agency said, adding the proceeds from counterfeit merchandise sales often supports other illicit businesses.

