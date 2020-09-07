CBP to reopen Global Entry Enrollment Center in San Juan on Sept. 8

September 7, 2020 116

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced plans to reopen Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers to the public on Sept. 8, including the location at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The reopening plans were developed in consultation with CBP health and safety experts and include measures to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to COVID-19, the agency said.

Starting Sept. 8, conditionally approved Global Entry applicants will be able to complete in-person interviews at most Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers in the United States.

The applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance by logging into their account on the Trusted Traveler Programs website. Interview availability will vary by location, the CBP said.

A new enrollment center will be available to pre-registered Global Entry members at the lower level of Terminal B at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina. The center is located at “La Placita” area, right next to Terminal B Baggage Claim exit.

CBP has introduced new measures at enrollment centers to promote social distancing and protect the health and safety of travelers. CBP personnel at enrollment centers are now required to wear agency-approved masks when interacting with the public.

All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are required to wear facemasks consistent with CDC recommendations and state and local mandates.

In addition, the use of facemasks is mandatory for applicants who visit the enrollment center. The center will adopt:

Staggered or reduced appointment availability;

The elimination of sign-in sheets and certain other touch points;

Limited seating in waiting areas;

More frequent disinfection of the service counters;

Plexiglass barriers and/or facial shields at service counters; and

Other measures to promote social distancing.

CBP will continue to require that all Trusted Traveler Programs applicants submit fingerprints during their interview to complete the enrollment process.

CBP temporarily suspended operations at Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers on March 19 to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus.

Enrollment on Arrival has remained operational and that program remains the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview.