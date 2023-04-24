Type to search

CBP seeks Centralized Examination Stations for Port of St. Thomas

April 24, 2023
A CES is a privately operated facility where imported merchandise identified by CBP for physical examination is made available to CBP officers for that purpose.

U.S. Customs and Border protection is currently soliciting for two Centralized Examination Stations (CES): one at Port St. Thomas and another at the port of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CES’s are privately operated facilities where imported merchandise identified by CBP for physical examination is made available to CBP officers for that purpose. The stations were developed by CBP to improve productivity and service by focusing resources and minimizing travel time required in performing cargo examinations at multiple facilities within a port of entry.

Once CBP identifies merchandise for examination, the importer or importer’s agent is responsible for arranging the bonded transfer of the merchandise to the CES and for paying the costs of the transfer as well as any fees charged by the CES facility for its services.

The open solicitation for the CES will be for 60 days (April 25 – June 25).

Public comments must be received by May 25 at the Area Port Office No. 2 Crown & Hawk, St. Thomas, USVI 00802, the agency stated.

Questions concerning the application process may be emailed to the assistant Port Director, Trade, Marcia Murrell.

