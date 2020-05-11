CC1 Companies launches hand sanitizer, stand line for homes, businesses

May 11, 2020 84

CC1 Companies, which manufactures, bottles and distributes a variety of beverages, is turning its focus to produce a new line of hand sanitizers as well as a custom stand for the product.

CD Hand Sanitizer comes in multiple packages — a three-liter box and a 750ml bottle — and includes a touch-free dispenser that integrates a sensor to provide users a measured amount to avoid waste, company officials said.

The 3-liter box and the 750ml bottle are for sale in supermarkets, pharmacies, department stores, wholesalers, and gas stations. Additionally, a variety of businesses such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and construction companies have acquired the disinfectant as part of the hygiene processes that they have adopted in their work areas.

CC1 Companies are taking pre-orders of the dispenser as we will begin distributing it in mid-May. The stand will be sold separately.

“CC1 Companies has always been present in times of emergency that the island has experienced,” said Adrián Rivera, vice president of sales and marketing at CC1 Companies.

“Our employees’ commitment is to develop a product in Puerto Rico that’s of first necessity for everyone, such as the CD Hand Sanitizer. The CD Hand Sanitizer is an innovative and convenient personal hygiene system with multiple uses for the home and all types of businesses,” he said.

The CD Hand Sanitizer is an 80% alcohol solution. The formula was developed following the guidelines established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and following the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

The CD Hand Sanitizer is developed at the company’s Club Caribe Distillers plant in Cidra, which produce Ron Club Caribe and Capriccio Sangría branded liquors. The product is also being manufactured at the company’s Caribbean Distillers plant in Auburndale, Florida for stateside distribution.

