CDC downgrades COVID-19 risk in Puerto Rico to ‘moderate’

The destination went from Level 3 to Level 2; the updated status is likely to increase inbound tourism, which is already achieving record numbers due to Discover Puerto Rico marketing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has downgraded the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Puerto Rico to Level 2, or “moderate.” This means that individuals who are fully vaccinated may travel to the island without restrictions, Discover Puerto Rico confirmed.

“The news bodes well for Puerto Rico’s tourism industry, which is already experiencing a solid recovery from the effects of the pandemic,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO).

As reported in the July Industry Update released by Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s tourism recovery is exceeding that of other US jurisdictions and territories – with year-to-date visitor numbers up, occupancy rates at record levels, and visitor spending/taxes reaching all-time highs compared to 2019, the island’s best year-to-date.

Dean said the organization’s aggressive marketing efforts to keep Puerto Rico top-of-mind amongst consumers and travel advisors – even during the height of the pandemic – are bearing fruit.

“I’m proud of our team and its marketing, sales, and promotional strategies and tactics, which have helped reignite the island’s tourism industry,” said Dean. “Now, with travel restrictions further reduced, we will redouble our efforts to encourage travelers to safely enjoy vacations in one of the world’s most incredible and accessible destinations.”

The ease in the restrictions comes as the island is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the midst of the arrival of the Delta variant.

