CDCo-op, Pontifical Catholic U. partner to promote the co-op model

CDCo-op Commissioner Glorimar Lamboy-Torres, PUCPR President Jorge Iván Vélez-Arocho signed an agreement recently.

The Cooperative Development Commission and the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico (PUCPR) are partnering to promote the co-op structure as an effective business model for entrepreneurship.

CDCo-op Commissioner Glorimar Lamboy-Torres, PUCPR President Jorge Iván Vélez-Arocho signed an agreement recently that seeks to establish the foundations and joint work plans to develop and run services and programs under the cooperative model to benefit the student body and the University teaching staff.

She explained that this agreement is as part of a larger effort to promote the growth and development of the cooperative model in Puerto Rico.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=700663&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=700663&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“This initiative proposes, on our part, the creation and sponsorship of the Cooperative Student Association through which the participants will have the opportunity to become familiar with the cooperative model,” she said.

“In addition, it contemplates offering educational workshops on cooperativism to the University faculty and the formation of cooperatives for bachelor’s and master’s degree courses, as well as for the Law School,” Lamboy-Torres said.

Meanwhile, Vélez-Arocho said the partnership is in line with the college’s identity.

“You go to Puerto Rico’s towns, and you see how important co-ops are, not just credit unions, but also those that run as pharmacies and other types of services. They are an essential part of the economic development of our towns and we, as a University, want to insert ourselves into these possibilities,” he said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.