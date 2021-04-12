CDCoop, Agriculture partner to promote creation of agro-co-ops

From left: CDCoop Commissioner Glorimar Lamboy-Torres and Agriculture Secretary Ramón González sign the partnership agreement.

The Cooperative Development Commission (CDCoop) and the Department of Agriculture signed an agreement to launch a series of initiatives to promote the incorporation of agricultural cooperatives, agro-entrepreneurship and the promotion of the cooperative model among farmers on the island.

The collaborative agreement signed by CDCoop Commissioner Glorimar Lamboy-Torres and Agriculture Secretary Ramón González, establishes that they will promote new agro-cooperative projects, especially those focusing on areas of technical and technological innovation.

In addition, they will join forces to support agricultural projects of inmate and juvenile cooperatives that are endorsed by the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation and the Education Department, they confirmed in a statement.

“The agreement also establishes that we have collaboration and exchange of administrative, legal and technical assistance, especially in the aspect of viability and economic projections and in aspects of training and mutual education. We want to promote the cooperative model as an effective way to develop those kinds of companies,” said Lamboy-Torres.

There are 14 agro-co-ops in Puerto Rico, including the most recognized — Cooperativa Agrocomercial de Puerto Rico, Cooperativa de Productores Rumiantes de Puerto Rico, Cooperativa Orgánica Madre Tierra, the Cooperativa de Porcicultores and Marín Alto Tropical Coop.

“Currently the agricultural sector is having a hard time finding buyers, so I prioritize the need to develop cooperatives. In this way, we encourage local consumption growth, given that agricultural products will be more accessible to the people, we help to support this working class, we improve the precarious situation regarding food sustainability, and we contribute to the economy,” González said.

