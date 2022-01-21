CEMEX Puerto Rico renews contract with Ports Authority for 20 yrs.

CEMEX's dome-shaped operations are located at Pier 16 in San Juan.

CEMEX Puerto Rico has renewed its leasing contract for the facilities that it uses in San Juan’s Pier 16 for another 20 years, Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá announced.

“The renewal of the contract to extend operations responds to the government’s vision to promote and implement recovery efforts efficiently and effectively, capitalizing on opportunities to rebuild a better and more resilient island. CEMEX is a multinational company that is among the main cement producers in the world,” said Pizá, citing Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank statistics that stated that for the year 2020 the demand for cement in Puerto Rico was approximately 590,000 tons.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that creates sustained value by providing industry-leading products and solutions to meet building needs. It has a presence on four continents and a marketing network that reaches more than 100 countries.

This has a multiplier effect in Puerto Rico due to the generation of direct and indirect jobs through the contracting of services to more than 150 local providers, Pizá said.

CEMEX’s investment in Puerto Rico exceeds $400 million and its activities injected $20 million into the local economy in 2020,” Pizá said.