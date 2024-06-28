Type to search

Census: Puerto Rico’s 65+ population doubles 15-and-under group

NIMB Staff June 28, 2024
At the Puerto Rico level, the aging index shows that the population of older adults is approaching double for every 100 minors, with a value of 199. (Credit: Sunsetman | Dreamstime.com)

This was observed in 34 municipalities according to estimates by age for the year 2023.

Puerto Rico’s aging population — those 65 and older — has doubled the population under 15 years old in 34 island towns, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent data from the Annual Population Estimates.

The statistics refer to July 1, 2023, and include population estimates by age and sex for each municipality and the population change in the current decade.

The municipality of Hormigueros had an old-age index of 312, indicating that the elderly population triples the population of minors in the municipality.

In addition to Hormigueros, the next four municipalities with the highest old age index were Rincón (285), Guaynabo (252), Lajas (249) and Ceiba (243).

Meanwhile, the five municipalities with the lowest aging index were Barranquitas (134), Santa Isabel (137), Juncos (141), Peñuelas (142) and Toa Alta (146).

At the Puerto Rico level, the aging index shows that the population of older adults is approaching double for every 100 minors, with a value of 199.

Compared to the most recent Decennial Census (April 2020), the aging index increased by 25%, from 158.4 to 198.6 in 2023.

“Based on the new estimates and examining indicators such as the aging index, the rapid demographic transformation of the jurisdiction can be closely followed. This indicator contextualizes which population group [between the elderly and minors] has the greatest weight when providing services,” said Alberto L. Velázquez-Estrada, senior manager of Statistical Projects of the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, which represents the U.S. Census Bureau on the island.

“The need to strengthen the entities that focus on providing services to the older adult population is clear, both at the municipal level and at the Puerto Rico level,” he added.

The Aging Index — sometimes referred to as the elder–child ratio — relates the population aged 65 or over to the population of youth under 15 years to determine if the elderly population in a given location is more, equal to or less than the population of minors. It is interpreted as the number of elderly people per 100 minors in each place.

